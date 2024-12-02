Duo Security raises USD 70 mln to speed up technical innovation

The funding round was led by Meritech Capital Partners and Lead Edge Capital, and included existing investors Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures as well as new investors Index Ventures and Workday. This funding round brings the company’s total amount raised to USD 119 million.

In May 2017, at TechCrunch Disrupt SF Duo Security’s founder Dug Song said Duo makes security easy for organizations at scale. The company’s main product is a two-factor authentication app, but Duo also offers other security products to secure users and their devices.

Duo is a SaaS company, US-based, founded in 2010 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with offices in Austin, San Mateo, California and London and employs more than 500 globally. The company says it now works with more than 10,000 companies and has more than doubled its annual recurring revenue for the past four years.

The new investment will be used to accelerate the company’s technical innovations and operations as well as securing new partnerships.