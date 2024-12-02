Duo Security assists Intel on native U2F authentication for Windows devices

U2F is an open authentication standard that enables internet users to access any number of online services, with one single device, instantly. U2F uses public key cryptography and it secures logins, helps prevent phishing attacks, and stops adversaries from stealing user credentials. Duo and Intel believe that incorporating the authentication technologies natively into hardware will accelerate adoption of the U2F standard.

Recently, the US National Institute for Standards and Technologies (NIST) recommended against SMS as a two-factor method. As two-factor authentication becomes more widely adopted, it is critical for organizations to move away from less secure secondary authentication methods such as one-time passwords (OTP) or SMS.