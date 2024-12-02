Druva brings its services in Germany

Its end-user and server data protection solutions collect data continuously and make it usable to address multiple business risks including backup/restore, disaster recovery, compliance and information governance.

Druva is architected for the public cloud, leveraging Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azures more than 30 global data regions, allowing global entities to adhere to data privacy laws. For instance, Druva ensures the data of German employees remains in Germany, managed by a German national but can still be managed in a centralised, global manner.

Druva currently has a number of partner organisations in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) that can support customers in moving their backup and DR strategies to the cloud, including Backup Solutions, Beck et. al, Services and Florestan. The company is expanding its channel strategy locally to meet potential demand as well.

