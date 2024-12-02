Discover to launch identity security feature for cardholders

The company will monitor dark web websites that normally traffic in stolen data used to steal identities and alert cardholder if their Social Security numbers shows up on one of these sites. Customers will also receive an alert if accounts are opened on their Experian credit report. After receiving the alert, a customer can contact Discover’s customer support for guidance on what to do next.

A Social Security number is a key piece of data a thief needs to establish fake credit accounts in a victims name. Identity theft is a major problem in the US.

In 2015, NPR reported that government agencies dont track this kind of statistic, but an expert from Verizon says that 60% to 80% of all Social Security numbers have, at one time or another, fallen into the hands of people not authorized to have them, reports ConsumerAffairs.com.