Discover introduces credit card with on/off switch

The consumers can throw the switch using the mobile app Freeze It, via the web or calling the toll-free number, and in seconds that Discover card is turned off. This will prevent new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers until the card is turned back on. Automatic charges to that card will continue as scheduled.

If the cardholder tries to use the card and they forgot to turn it back on, they will get a text or e-mail alert. This will also let them know if someone is trying to use that frozen card number. This move could save Discover a lot of money by reducing the number of replacement cards it has to issue.