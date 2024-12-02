Digital Guardian launches Digital Guardian 7.0

The extension of Digital Guardian’s data protection capabilities comes with a redesign of the product architecture for use cases ranging from data visibility and device control to indicator of compromise (IOC) detection and incident response.

This launch comes as corporate data continues to be the target of threats of all types. With recent high-profile breaches, companies are realizing that the best approach to protect their sensitive information is a data-centric approach.

Digital Guardian is a data-centric security platform designed to stop data theft. The Digital Guardian platform performs across traditional endpoints, mobile devices and cloud applications to stop all threats to sensitive data.