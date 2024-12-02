Data security products market to double by 2020

According to a research conducted by BCC Research, the demand for security products will reflect five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Key end-users of data security products include the following industries: financial services, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, telecommunications, government, information technology, and energy and utilities.

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation, the strongest growing market with a five-year CAGR of 18.2%, should more than double its projected 2015 market value to USD 539.2 million in 2020. Key factors include the rising number, size and frequency of DDoS attacks; nation-sponsored DDoS attacks; growing attacks on government departments; and usage of DDoS attacks to cover the tracks of data breaches.

In terms of volume, the Americas are the largest contributor, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific should enjoy higher growth rates than either Americas or Europe, spurring a change in market share percentage as Asia-Pacifics share rises and the others decline slightly.