Danske Bank reported over breaking anti-money laundering rules

Danske Bank was ordered in 2012 to ensure that the banks with which it co-operated, so-called correspondent banks, had sufficient control procedures to reduce the risk of money laundering. Last year the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) conducted an inquiry to see if it had followed this order.

Danske Banks Group General Counsel told Reuters that the bank had been working constructively with the FSA on the matter and intended to do so with the police.

The FSA also gave the bank a reprimand for not having identified and reduced significant money laundering risks in its branch in Estonia.

The bank was ordered to carry out assessments of the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing from its business units and from those business customers the bank itself had rated as being relatively high risk.