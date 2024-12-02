Dankort partners Sthaler to build biometrics self-service payment system

The service will allow 21,000 students and 600+ academic staff at the Copenhagen Business School (CBS) to make a purchase in a restaurant and coffee shop using only their finger.

While customers at the Costcutter store on campus at Brunel University in London are already paying at point-of-sale using Fingopay to identify themselves, the CBS launch by Dankort and Sthaler will extend the solution to a self-service restaurant environment.