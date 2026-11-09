Nordea faces a possible penalty of approximately USD 1 billion as a Danish court prepares to deliver its ruling on 9 November 2026. The case concerns the bank’s alleged failure to prevent money laundering more than a decade ago. According to Bloomberg, the case is the first money laundering investigation against a bank in Denmark to go to court. Previous cases in the country ended in settlements.

The requested fine relates to transactions worth around USD 3.9 billion carried out between 2012 and 2015, mainly through one Nordea branch in Denmark. Nordea has denied the charges. Denmark’s National Special Crime Unit has called the indictment the broadest involving Money Laundering Act violations in the Danish banking sector.

Allegations and the bank’s position

Danish authorities charged Nordea in July 2024. Prosecutors allege that the bank had deficient controls, ignored alarms, and failed to report suspicious money flows to the authorities. A central allegation is that Nordea did not adequately check transactions by 25 clients, despite warning signs such as letterbox business addresses and opaque ownership structures.

Throughout the proceedings, the bank has said it disagrees with the authorities’ legal assessment. During the trial, it repeated that it is not guilty and said the proceedings had further supported its position. In a June 2026 statement to Bloomberg, Nordea acknowledged that its controls and processes ten years earlier could have been better, particularly by current standards. It argued, however, that falling short of that standard does not amount to a criminal act.

Nordea has also said that some parts of the case date back more than a decade and are being assessed partly against regulations introduced later. The bank has previously said it expects to be fined in Denmark for past weaknesses in its AML processes. It made a EUR 95 million provision for related matters in 2019.

Penalty size and the Danske Bank precedent

The size of any penalty has been a central issue in the case. A lawyer who previously served as deputy public prosecutor at the National Special Crime Unit has said a Danish court could impose a fine of up to approximately EUR 871 million. This estimate rests on legislation in force since 2019, which allows penalties equal to a quarter of the suspicious transactions that passed through a bank. The National Special Crime Unit initially declined to say what penalty it would seek, while confirming that it disagreed with Nordea on the amount. Prosecutors later requested the approximately EUR 885 million fine in written procedures, a figure slightly above that estimate.

The quarter-of-transactions benchmark was also applied in Denmark’s previous major banking case. In late 2022, Danske Bank settled a landmark case in which it admitted to all money laundering-related charges. As part of fines paid to several authorities, including the US Department of Justice, Danske Bank agreed to pay approximately EUR 332 million to Danish law enforcement. That amount was exactly one quarter of the roughly EUR 1.3 billion in suspicious transactions identified by Danish authorities.

The Nordea case went to trial rather than ending in a settlement. As a result, the ruling is expected to show how a Danish court interprets the penalty framework for bank money laundering cases, including how rules introduced in 2019 apply to conduct that occurred earlier. For banks operating in Denmark, the outcome may serve as a reference point for how historical compliance failures are assessed and penalised.