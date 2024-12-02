The UX platform includes consent and preference management, do not sell my information, Data Subject Access Request (DSAR) management, and policy templates in one data privacy compliance platform. Businesses of all sizes can now comply in minutes with complex data privacy laws as mandated by ePrivacy Directive, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), and others.











Complying with data privacy laws

The CYTRIO data privacy platform has been reducing response times for DSARs from days to minutes, saving businesses on response costs. The platform now includes consent manager, consent preference manager, customizable cookie banner generator, automatic cookie scanner, do not sell my info, and policy templates.

Company officials said that to help businesses win the battle with expanding and changing data privacy laws, CYTRIO is unifying consent management, preference management, DSAR management, do not sell my information, and privacy and cookie policy templates into an all-in-one, affordable, and easy-to-deploy data privacy platform. Failure to comply with these stringent regulations will result in expensive penalties, damage to brand reputation, erosion of customer trust, and potential loss of business.

Regardless of where a business is headquartered or domiciled, most are required to implement a data privacy programme that includes comprehensive consent and preference management, DSAR management, and privacy and cookie notices. Businesses must implement appropriate measures to provide customers and prospects with transparent information, so individuals are able to provide a lawful consent to the setting of cookies and similar tracking technologies while also responding to data requests.





Businesses must have consent for data collection

The fifth research report released by CYTRIO showed that as of 31 December 2022, 92% of companies across all verticals, states, and business sizes are unprepared for CCPA and CPRA, and 91% are unprepared for GDPR, using time consuming and error prone manual processes.

In accordance with the ePrivacy Directive, GDPR, CCPA and CPRA, businesses collecting and processing personal data from consumers are required to obtain clear consent in agreement with the processing of personal data. Businesses must make it easy for individuals to withdraw or change consent at any time, block installing cookies and other trackers without consent, and disclose first and third party cookies prior to installing cookies and trackers. Businesses also need to keep a detailed record of consent, respond to requests in a timely manner, and allow individuals to opt-out of the sale of personal data.





What does CYTRIO do?

CYTRIO’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) data privacy compliance management platform helps organisations comply with data privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, CPRA, VCDPA, CPA, and others. The company offers an all-in-one data privacy platform that unifies and delivers consent and preference management, DSAR management, do not sell my information, and policy templates to help businesses of all sizes comply with complex data privacy laws. CYTRIO’s solutions are simple to deploy, deliver value in a few minutes, and do not require dedicated privacy teams to manage.