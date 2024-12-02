CyberVista is launched, strives to teach companies about security

The new company is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings and education program provider Kaplan with a mission statement to provide cyber security education and development to companies and their employees in response to the wave of attacks and breaches as well as the growing use of smart homes, Internet of Things, and delivery drones.

Courses will be delivered in person or online, and the initial target audience is executives and board members.

2015 saw a huge number of businesses fall prey to cyber-attacks and data breaches. CyberVista appears to have identified a big market for its business but it remains to be seen if companies will be welcoming.