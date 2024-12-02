CyberSource to join Chinas Anti-Information Fraud Society

CyberSource will be able to share its expertise to create awareness in the ecommerce market of fraud management and related topics, as well as potential solutions. China’s ecommerce market is expected to grow from USD 390 billion in 2014 to USD 718 billion in 2017. With ecommerce booming, online fraud is expected to grow as well.

CyberSource, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, is a payment management company. Over 400,000 businesses worldwide use CyberSource and Authorize.Net brand solutions to process online payments and streamline fraud management.