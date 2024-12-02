Cyber security market to reach USD 170 bln by 2020

With the news on the Ashley Madison and Established Men hack, companies are nervous about the potential dangers of cyber hackers. In reaction to this trend more and more tech companies are emerging to meet the demands for cyber security solutions that work to monitor, detect, report and counter cyber threats to maintain the confidentiality of IT systems.

The global cyber security market is expected to grow from USD 106.32 in 2015 to USD 170.21 billion by 2020. Out of all major technologies, antivirus and antimalware solution is expected to acquire the highest market share through 2020.