Crossmatch partners BehavioSec to integrate behavioural biometrics

The company’s composite authentication solution, known as DigitalPersona already provides a set of authentication factors that can be customized based on each organizations preference, including one-time password, PIN, contact or contactless cards and fingerprint. The integration of BehavioSense, the keyboard behavioral capture product in the latest release of DigitalPersona 2.3, now adds a layer of security.

Crossmatch is a global provider of biometric identity management and authentication solutions for customers in any market, including financial institutions, retail organizations, governments, law enforcement agencies and defense departments.

BehavioSec is a provider of behavioral biometric solutions, developing continuous authentication and verification technology that provides identity and access management solutions.