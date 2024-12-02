Crossmatch, Oxford Computer Group to offer biometric identity solutions

Oxford Computer Group will be an authorized reseller offering Crossmatchs DigitalPersona Composite Authentication software and support in addition to single finger readers to its Microsoft customer base.

Crossmatchs Composite Authentication solution transcends two-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication offerings by delivering risk-based authentication policies able to adapt to threat environments. The company aims to help organizations, such as those in financial services or retail, to secure their identities and data.

Oxford Computer Group specializes in providing customers with secure identity and access, identity governance and data protection solutions.

Crossmatch is a provider of security and identity management solutions supporting the financial, retail, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets.