Creditcall receives PCI validation for ChipDNA

Creditcall’s PCI-validated P2PE certification for Ingenico and Verifone PINpads means developers, ISVs and VARs have a powerful tool that protects merchants from card skimming and data breaches. While EMV addresses the risks associated with card skimming, it cannot prevent a data breach.

With P2PE, card holder data is encrypted at the point of entry and unreadable until it reaches the secure decryption environment of Creditcall’s payment gateway. Encrypted card holder data has no value if stolen in a breach as only Creditcall can decrypt the data. Only PCI validated and listed P2PE solutions such asChipDNA can reduce the scope of the cardholder data environment.

Creditcall is a global payment services provider that enables card acceptance in diverse terminal environments. Creditcall’s product suite covers mobile payments, ecommerce, EMV migration and unattended payment gateway services. The company’s card payment solutions are available across multiple channels, including Multi-Space, Pay-on-Foot, smartphone and web-based parking in the UK, US and Canada.