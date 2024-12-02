Creditcall gains EMV certification from First Data for mobile PoS solution

Creditcall is now integrated with NCR Silver, making NCR Silver one of the first EMV-certified mobile point of sale (mPOS) systems. Small businesses processing payment cards with First Data can leverage this integration immediately with NCR Silver while developers and integrators can effortlessly incorporate EMV-chip card payments into their own solutions.

The Small Business Technology Adoption Index found that less than 1 in 3 SMBs deployed EMV capabilities by October 2015. Yet Visa recently reported 50% of its EMV transaction volume came from smaller merchants prior to the holidays, despite smaller retailers being slower to embrace EMV. By working with EMV-ready payment solution providers such as NCR, merchants can expedite the process and ensure technical hurdles are overcome with level of protection against cardholder fraud in place.

NCR Silver supports small businesses such as retailers, restaurants, cafes, bars and service providers with big aspirations for growth and in need of an EMV-ready payment solution. NCR Small Business is able to extend to its customers a comprehensive payment solution that combines Creditcall’s EMV-ready omnichannel payment gateway solution ChipDNA with Miura’s popular M010 PINpad.

NCR Corporation is a global provider of consumer transaction technologies, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables more than 550 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business

Creditcall makes card acceptance simple from any device, anywhere. No matter if in retail, hospitality, parking or transportation, our award-winning omnichannel, EMV-ready payment gateway and EMV Kernels are at the very heart of our clients’ business.