Creditcall certified by Elavon for EMV transactions

Creditcall’s ChipDNA provides point of sale (POS) and mobile POS (mPOS) retail and hospitality developers, ISVs and VARs with cardholder data protection with the combination of EMV, point to point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization.

Verifone is a provider of payments and commerce solutions with clients and partners in more than 150 countries, including some of the world’s best known retail brands, financial institutions and payment providers.

Creditcall is an EMVCo Business and Technical Associate, a PCI SSC Participating Organization and member of the EMV Migration Forum.