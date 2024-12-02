Contego acquires Working Status to boost ID document checks

Contego helps financial services, property and FinTech firms to improve and automate Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks and processes. Its single risk-scoring platform can handle multi-entity fraud detection and compliance checks in real time, all delivered via a single API.

Working Status’ technology optimises Right-to-Work compliance in the employee onboarding process. It combines automated ID document screening with an intelligent mobile document capture function and validation checks in line with the latest immigration regulations.

Working Status’ proposition aligns perfectly with Contego’s goal to help clients boost process automation and efficiency when onboarding and monitoring employees and customers.

Contego’s plans may well include further acquisitions of RegTech technologies whose capabilities contribute to the Contego vision of providing a single global platform to verify and risk-score people, ID documents and companies in onboarding, monitoring and investigation processes.