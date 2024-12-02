Congress passes bill to fund Homeland Security biometrics program

The bill includes allocating more than USD 750 million to its cybersecurity operations and the approval of its new biometrics program for border agents.

The bill’s passing resolves an ongoing standoff between the Obama administration and congress for the past two months over immigration and government funding.

DHS management will now be able to launch new projects, sign new agreements and implement plans for the future. Among the key policy initiatives made possible by the bill is the allocation of more than USD 750 million to the DHS’ cybersecurity operations, which includes acquiring new technologies.

The DHS has recently released a USD 39.7 billion appropriations bill that includes USD 3 million specifically for testing out a biometric exit app that would be implemented by Customs and Border Protection.