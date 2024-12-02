Conformance Technologies releases compliance offering for merchant acquirers

PreComm ToolKit is a cloud-based data gathering and collating service that aims to simplify the merchant due diligence and risk evaluation process before onboarding, while addressing the difficulties associated with the Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance requirements of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules, The USA Patriot Act and card brand regulations.

With this solution, merchant acquirers and payment gateways gain protection from deceitful entities before granting payment system access accidentally. PreComm Toolkit automatically gathers merchant risk data factors and findings are consolidated and presented in dashboard format for further risk manager evaluation and decisioning.

Conformance Technologies is a provider of operating systems, educational systems and expertise used in managing business compliance requirements.