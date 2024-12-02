ComplyCube launches Age Estimation solution

Aimed to help protect the vulnerable, the new Age Estimation capability complements the company’s existing IDV-based Age Verification solution, providing an alternative to businesses that require a lower level of identity assurance.





Identity verification and ComplyCube’s Age Estimation capabilities

Per the announcement, the solution leverages advanced biometric tech to derive dependable age estimations from a single selfie in a matter of seconds. The bias-tested algorithm can also examine the selfie for liveness signals to prevent presentation attacks, including screen replays, 3D masks, and deepfakes. Additionally, the service includes privacy-by-design capabilities like configurable automatic redaction for selfies customisable per jurisdictional regulations or use cases, making the service suitable for simplified age-gating globally while adding an additional layer of protection against spoofing.

Apart from its primary goal to safeguard children online, the feature offers added benefits to companies operating in regulated industries that fall under a lower level of scrutiny than financial institutions. Dating apps, ecommerce, gambling, gaming, and similar businesses are now enabled to:

Improve user experience . Age estimation simplifies age checks, promoting faster onboarding and better retention.

Simplify regulatory adherence . Industries can meet age-specific regulations in an effortless manner, safeguarding their reputation and reducing legal risks.

Ensure data minimisation and privacy. Estimating age masks or limits sensitive data collection, in alignment with top-tier data protection standards.

The new Age Estimation solution seeks to offer an increasingly streamlined approach to age verification, bringing a balance of efficiency and trust by reducing obstacles for users and enhancing conversion rates. The one-stop-shop IDV platform also underscores its commitment to responsible digital interactions, especially when talking about safeguarding minors.











Commenting on the launch, company officials said that their multi-step pipeline and data-centric approach have enabled them to tackle ethnic, genetic, age, and gender variance to provide clients with a fair and robust age estimation.





ComplyCube’s Age Estimation launch context

The introduction of the new feature comes as concerns mount over the ease with which minors can access inappropriate digital content. Although some age-verification measures have been put into place, they are increasingly simple to evade, predominantly when based solely on entering a birth date or are vulnerable to Virtual Private Network (VPN) manipulation. Per a UK-based study report highlighted in the press release, 23% of minors say that they can sidestep such VPN limitations easily, whereas a separate study showcases that a staggering 56% of children aged 11 to 16 have encountered explicit material online.

Looking to respond to these growing concerns, varied jurisdictions are introducing robust regulatory frameworks aimed at mandating more rigorous age-verification procedures to increase the safety of minors online. Key legislative efforts include the UK’s Online Safety Bill, the European Union’s Digital Services Act, and California's Age-Appropriate Design Code Act. These laws seek to establish increasingly strict guidelines and obligations for digital platforms to create a safer online environment for younger users.

More to this point, ComplyCube representatives advised that the launch of the Age Estimation feature emphasises the company’s pledge to ensure that minors are shielded from content beyond their years while simultaneously simplifying the user experience for all and building trust at scale.

For more information about ComplyCube, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.