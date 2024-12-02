Companies support virtualisation despite fears of security breaches

Some 62% of executives, network administrators and engineers surveyed expect more adoption of SDDC in 2016, which can quantifiably drive up virtualisation and server optimization, while 65% predict that these implementations will be faster.

A quarter of those surveyed say security will still be an obstacle, and 54% predict more breaches this year. In fact, security concerns are the main reason that 47% of respondents avoid virtualisation. They have good reason for concern. A single point of failure in a virtualised platform, such as a hack into the hypervisor software that sits just above the hardware and acts like a shared kernel for everything on top of it, has the potential to exploit an entire network, not just a single system.

ompanies do not see technology as the sole answer to these security problems just yet, according to the HyTrust survey. About 44% of survey-takers criticize the lack of solutions from current service providers, the immaturity of them or their offerings, or issues with cross-platform interoperability.

SANS analyst, Dave Shackleford, said if companies are 50% virtualised today, in two years they are going to be 70% to 90% virtualised, and it is not going to get any easier to add security.