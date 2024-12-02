Code42 Software integrates fraud detection into its data protection software

The Code42 enterprise data protection and security platform tracks patterns in data movement to endpoints, such as USB devices, external hard drives, secure digital cards and the public cloud. The new threat detection capability, called Code42 Inside Threat Detection, tracks high-risk activity in file movement and issues alerts, so administrators can lock down files before sensitive data is leaked or stolen.

The updated endpoint data protection software issues reports that identify data movement trends in user behavior and illustrate exactly the amount of moved data and the location.

Code42 is a global enterprise SaaS provider of endpoint data protection and security enabling IT and security teams to limit risk, meet data privacy regulations and recover from data loss.