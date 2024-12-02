China suspends bank-technology rules after feedback from banks

The notice from the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the rules will be re-issued after they are amended. The rules were aimed at replacing foreign tech products with domestic alternatives. Forrester analyst Gene Cao declared that the banks themselves have a limited acceptance of domestic IT products. For the banks, if there was a failure because of domestic equipment, the responsibility would be on them, not necessarily the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

Although US technology companies, business lobbies and the White House have been the most vocal critics of the new rules, analysts say key opposition also likely came from within Chinese banks themselves, which like their peers around the world run critical operations on industry-standard products, from IBM servers to Oracle Corp ORCL.O databases.