China builds threat database to strengthen cyber defences

Therefore, companies and telcos as well as government bodies must share information on incidents including Trojan malware, hardware vulnerabilities, and content linked to “malicious” IP addresses to the new platform, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said.

The new rules will take effect on January 1, 2018, and companies and network providers that fail to follow the rules will be subject to “warnings, fines and other administrative penalties”.

The law is the latest in a series of moves by Chinese authorities designed to guard core infrastructure and private enterprises against large-scale cyber attacks. Similarly, the same ministry introduced rules requiring state telecommunications companies to take a more active role in removing VPNs and other tools used to subvert China’s so-called Great Firewall.