Chargebacks911 partners ACI to fight chargebacks fraud

Responding to the needs of its customer base, ACI Worldwide sought to deliver a solution that would mitigate chargeback risks. Chargebacks911 will assist these merchants as they take a proactive approach to chargeback management.

Chargebacks911 and ACI Worldwide will boost stability and growth of traditional, secure consumer payment methods across Europe and the United States, providing ACI Worldwide merchants and their consumers with a sensible, accountable, and standardised solution that can halt the rising tide of card-not-present chargebacks.

Chargebacks911 is a Global Risk Technologies company fully dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud, helping merchants to maximize revenue and fight fraud in a variety of industries, including ecommerce, retail, digital and travel.

ACI Worldwide is a payment systems company whose products and services are designed to facilitate electronic payments and are used principally by financial institutions, retailers and electronic payment processors.