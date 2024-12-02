Chargebacks911 adds new service to its Chargeback Management platform

In the past, merchants were mandated to refund alerts to avoid chargebacks. With Enriched Alerts Service, they are now able to prevent a chargeback through a digital remedy or cancellation confirmation.

The company’s Enriched Alerts Service is the culmination of proprietary loss-prevention technology and issuer feedback, which enables it to deliver boosted data-driven results. The solution gives merchants the ability to remedy a fraudulent transaction with a refund, but it also allows them to address friendly fraud claims with relevant data.

Chargebacks911, known as The Chargeback Company in Europe, is dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud, helping merchants to maximize revenue and fight fraud in a variety of industries, including ecommerce, retail, digital and travel.