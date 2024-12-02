Carta launches Token Processing Appliance for cloud-based payments

The TPA delivers a package of requisite components for cloud based payments--including tokenization--for in-house deployment.

The combined software/hardware bundle blends the speed and flexibility of cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) models with the security and control of on-premises deployment. Mobile wallet providers can overcome challenges associated with system upgrades, custom software development and ongoing updates with a simplified, scalable offering.

The TPA is compliant with specifications for cloud-based payments and tokenization from EMVCo and the payment networks (schemes). TPA core functions include Tokenization Management, Token Transaction Processing and Management, Credential Management and Provisioning along with SDK- or API-driven Mobile Payment Application integration. The tested and market-ready solution simplifies what is typically a lengthy and complex process.

Carta is a provider of digital transaction processing and enablement technologies, delivering financial products for the digital world. Carta empowers banks, MNOs, OEMs, merchants and others to enable existing cardholder accounts or issue new financial products for proximity and cloud-based transactions.