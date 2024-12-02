CardConnect achieves P2PE validation from PCI Council

CardConnects patented CardSecure P2PE solution is designed to provide businesses with payment security and reduce the scope of PCI DSS compliance requirements. By virtue of being a P2PE product to be applied to both retail (card-present) and call center (card-not-present) transactions, CardConnect is able to eliminate clear-text cardholder data from a merchants processing environment.

CardConnect is a payments technology company that provides solutions for companies accepting bank card transactions and storing sensitive data. CardConnects proprietary gateway and API make payments simple, integrated (Oracle, SAP, JD Edwards) and secure.