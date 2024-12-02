Capgemini partners FICO to offer risk and fraud expertise in financial services

The alliance will provide FICOs risk and fraud management products through Capgeminis consulting and integration services in North America.

FICO deals with analytic solutions for customer management and engagement, regulatory compliance, fraud and cybersecurit, and decision management. Capgemini offers its clients transformational solutions that combine technology with domain expertise and business practices.

Both companies seek to provide applications for customer engagement and risk assessment for cards, insurance, banking and financial services marketplace.

Capgemini is a provider of consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Capgemini Financial Services helps banks, capital markets firms and insurers meet todays industry disruptions with IT solutions.

FICO is an analytics software company which provides services for individuals and businesses. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents.