CA Technologies to address CNP fraud with behavioral analytics and ML

CA Risk Analytics Network is a cloud-based service incorporating a neural network model, backed by real-time machine learning, to protect 3D Secure card-not-present (CNP) transactions. It learns from, and adapts to, suspected fraudulent transactions, closing the gap for potential fraud using the same card or device across all members of the network.

CA Risk Analytics Network and the CA Payment Security Suite support the 3D Secure specification, and will support the new EMV 3D Secure 2.0 specification, which addresses authentication and security for card-not-present, ecommerce transactions using smartphones, mobile apps, digital wallets and other forms of digital payment.

CA together with its subsidiaries engages in the design, development, marketing, licensing, and support of information technology (IT) management software products that operate on a range of hardware platforms and operating systems.