BridgePay to upgrade security solutions with Bluefin Payment Systems

BridgePay’s solution set utilises data security technology and web-based solutions for card present, mobile commerce and ecommerce environments. This partnership will broaden BridgePay’s scope of security solutions for their partners with the addition of Bluefin’s Decryptx PCI-validated P2PE solution, which will provide the security and scope reduction of PCI-validated P2PE.

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated P2PE integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call centre and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

BridgePay Network Solutions is a transaction payment gateway and application development company specialising in providing payment application solutions.