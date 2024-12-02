Bomgar releases support software with mobile and security features

The latest version introduces several networking capabilities that further boost the traffic between support representatives and end-users.

The security features of Bomgar Remote Support 16.1 are Unattended Android Access, Touch ID Authentication for iOS, and Two Factor Authentication.

With unattended Android Access IT service desks and customer support centers can troubleshoot Android devices without a user present, or in the background, while the device is in use. Touch ID Authentication enables the use of touch authentication to login to Bomgar’s iPhone or iPad representative console.

The service also boosts security with basic two-factor authentication that does not require external integrations or additional costs for token-based systems.

Bomgar is a remote support solution that allows support technicians to remotely connect to end-user systems through firewalls from their computer or mobile device.