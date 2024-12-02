Boku launches tools to streamlines & secures online transactions in Germany

The launch in Germany increases Boku’s global coverage for verify and authenticate to 20 countries. Companies, banks, and other financial services companies, social networks, marketplaces, and government agencies work with Boku to enhance their digital customer experience while ensuring security for their users.

Verify uses signals from mobile operators to streamline digital customer onboarding while preventing identity theft, money laundering, and social fraud.

Authenticate uses mobile operator SIM-based authentication to secure digital account access without SMS one-time passwords, delivering greater security in a real-time. Authenticate features SIM Swap detection to eliminate this fraud vector.