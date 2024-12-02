BNZ adopts AI technology from Intel to detect money laundering

Intel has released a new platform that aims to detect financial crime though artificial intelligence (AI) technology based on associative memory. Intel Saffron Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Advisory uses associative memory AI which simulates a human’s natural ability to learn, remember and reason in real time. The AML Advisor collates structured and unstructured data from enterprise systems, email, web and other data sources to find patterns. Furthermore, it gives an explanation of how these connections were identified, helping investigators and analysts detect money launderers.

BNZ has selected Intel’s solution as the bank aims to stay at the forefront of AI, and to ensure they have access to the latest, innovative technologies.