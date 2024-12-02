BlueSnap teams up with Kount to help eliminate fraud

As per the agreement, BlueSnap will use Kount’s technology to help online sellers protect their revenue when transacting in any of the 180 countries, 29 languages, 60 currencies and 110 payment types supported by BlueSnap.

According to the 2014 LexisNexis True Cost of Fraud Study, international merchants lose an average 1.21% of revenue to fraud, and they pay USD 3.08 for each USD of fraud losses.

Kount is an all-in-one SaaS platform which enhances fraud detection and enables online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed hundreds of millions of transactions and provides protection for global brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places.

BlueSnap is a global payment gateway powering the checkout process for ecommerce merchants worldwide.