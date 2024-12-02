BlueLink selects DoubleVerify for traffic protection

Through a combination of technology and human insights, the DV Fraud Lab identifies fraudulent activity, and it immediately blocks impressions from serving, thus protecting media investments across the digital media ecosystem.

Since 2010, BlueLink Marketing has been a performance advertising technology company. BlueLink Marketing helps online advertisers reach their target audience and publishers maximize their revenue through keyword and contextual advertising solutions.

DV solutions create value for media buyers and sellers by bringing transparency and accountability to the market, ensuring ad view-ability, brand safety, fraud protection, accurate impression delivery and audience quality across campaigns to drive performance.