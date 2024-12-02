Bluefin to provide PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption to Delego

Through the partnership with Bluefin, Delego can provide their clients with Bluefins PCI-validated P2PE solution directly through their platform, boosting payment security and reducing PCI scope with no change to the processing or transaction flow. Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms with their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to direct connect to Bluefin for the P2PE service.

Delegos cloud-based solution integrates SAP with a merchants processor ecosystem. With its proprietary tokenization technology, Delego ensures payment card data never enters the merchant, eliminating the risk of card data being exposed in the event of a security breach and minimizing the effort associated with PCI compliance.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated P2PE integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call centre and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

Delego is a global supplier of cloud-based SAP integration and security software for processing electronic payments.