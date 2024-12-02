Bluefin Payment Systems teams up with Heartland Payment Systems

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.

Decryptx brings the security of PCI-validated P2PE to Tier 1 and Tier 2 merchants with no change to their acquiring relationship. Heartland will integrate with Bluefin for Decryptx, and provide the solution to merchants on the Heartland platform.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), the number of US data breaches tracked in 2014 hit a record of 783 in 2014. This represents a rise of 27.5% over the number of breaches reported in 2013, with a total of 88 million consumer records breached in 2014.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, security technology, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 275,000 business and educational locations nationwide.