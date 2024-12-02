Bluefin Payment Systems launches PCI-validated P2PE solution

PayConex P2PE secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.

Decryptx extends the security of PayConex P2PE to a DaaS solution, making it available to all Tier 1 merchants, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses. To enable Decryptx, the merchant or the processor establishes a connection with Bluefin through the company’s API or other Bluefin approved connection protocols.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect