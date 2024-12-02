Bluefin Payment Systems and USAePay introduce DaaS solution Decryptix

Decryptx provides the benefits of Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution suite on the USAePay platform. Merchants utilizing USAePay can get the security and scope reduction of PCI P2PE with no change to their gateway relationship.

USAePay offers merchants an array of different payment solutions for retail, ecommerce, and mobile through their payment gateway. USAePay clients have access to Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE for retail and call center operations through the USAePay gateway, with Bluefin managing the devices, key injection, shipping and chain of custody requirements.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

USAePay is a family-owned business based in Los Angeles, CA. For over 15 years, the company has been assisting merchants with payment solutions to fit their needs. USAePay’s payment gateway supports most of the major platforms in the credit card industry and works with some of the leading check platforms.