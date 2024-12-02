Bluefin, AvantCom partner to provide PCI-validated P2PE to Oracle clients

AvantCom Payments is a recognized Oracle Gold Partner specializing in EBS solutions using the CyberSource PCI compliant APIs. The payments company provides solutions for processing credit cards in Oracle to large enterprises. These companies represent a wide variety of industries including manufacturers of scientific and test instruments, GPS receivers, drones, industrial, and office, medical and healthcare equipment, as well as universities and a multi-national open source software company.

Through the partnership with Bluefin, AvantCom Payments can now provide their clients with Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution directly through their CyberSource integration. Bluefin and CyberSource partnered in 2017 to provide PCI-validated P2PE to merchants and integrated providers, such as AvantCom Payments, that utilize the CyberSource gateway to process client payments.

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.