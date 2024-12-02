Bluefin and Intelligent Contacts team up for P2PE solution

PCI-validated P2PE secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Decryptx, Bluefin’s Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, provides all of the security of Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution suite through the Intelligent Contacts platform.

Benefits of a PCI-validated P2PE solution for merchants include reduced PCI compliance and scope, saving time and money on annual audits, and the assurance that the technology has been vetted and approved by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). And through the partnership, Bluefin handles all device management, chain of custody and customer support for Intelligent Contacts clients.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland.

Intelligent Contacts helps clients create positive consumer interactions through engaging communication and payment solutions. Combining contact center best practices, predictive analytics, and best of breed payment technology, Intelligent Contacts delivers a unified communication solution equipped to handle thousands of users in multiple sites globally.