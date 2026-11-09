ZeroRisk has partnered with Bluefin, which will use ZeroRisk’s compliance platform to help its merchants manage PCI requirements.

The platform is designed to help merchants understand their compliance obligations, identify the steps needed to meet them, and access guidance throughout the process. For Bluefin, it provides visibility into each merchant’s compliance status and outstanding requirements, allowing its team to prioritise follow-up and offer more targeted support. The partnership builds on Bluefin’s ongoing investment in merchant services.

Combining payment security and compliance management

US-based Bluefin provides data security infrastructure that protects sensitive data as it moves across payment and digital transaction systems. It uses PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenisation, and orchestration to help organisations reduce the scope of their PCI requirements. The company has more than 300 partners and 40,000 customers, protects over USD 350 billion in transactions annually, and is a Principal Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council.

Brennan Peterson, SVP of Operations at Bluefin, stated that many of the company’s merchants have found PCI compliance difficult to navigate. According to Peterson, the partnership with ZeroRisk allows Bluefin to offer a more customised compliance process with clearer guidance, while giving its team greater visibility to help merchants meet their requirements.

Compliance tools for acquirers and providers

ZeroRisk’s Merchant Risk Intelligence platform combines PCI compliance management, risk monitoring, reporting, and educational resources. It is used by acquirers, processors, payment facilitators, and financial institutions to manage merchant compliance and risk across their portfolios. Founded in 2023, ZeroRisk serves customers in the US, Canada, and Europe from offices in the US and Ireland.

Gary Nolan, CEO and Co-Founder of ZeroRisk, stated that combining Bluefin’s payment security expertise with ZeroRisk’s compliance capabilities will help merchants simplify PCI compliance, improve visibility, and access the tools and guidance they need. While Bluefin’s encryption and tokenisation reduce the amount of payment data merchants must protect, the ZeroRisk platform addresses the compliance tasks that remain.