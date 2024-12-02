Blockchain startup to launch biometric digital identity for mobile

ConsenSys and BlockApps are collaborating with the Ubuntu projects commercial sponsor, Canonical, to deliver web wallet and identity system uPort Biometric Identity tools on Ubuntu devices.

Nimbus permits users secure interaction with the Ethereum blockchain through biometric protection of cryptographic keys. Through this feature, users will be able to access Ethereum to use decentralised applications (DApps) and develop Ethereum blockchain software.

ConsenSys says that uPort represents the next generation of identity systems: the first identity system to enable self-sovereign identity, allowing the user to be in complete control of their identity and personal information.

The uPort attestation system allows third-party authorities as well as peers to validate the users information creating both a rich social fabric as well as powering solid KYC/AML systems in the financial sector. Through uPorts selective disclosure system the user has a total overview over which of their peers, business partners or counterparties can access their information.

Meanwhile, Ubuntu phones allow total control over the information users distribute online including digital identity. Therefore, Ubuntu phones and tablets can be used prototyping tools for building the next generation of mobile blockchain apps as they offer a combined development environment and a testing tool for mobile apps.