Blinking partners with IPification to improve its security





The partnership aims to further improve the security of Blinking’s digital identity platform. Blinking is adding IPification phone verification to its platform instead of SMS OTP.

Blinking is the provider of a digital identification platform built with the ‘privacy by design’ principles featuring multi-factor authentication, as well as KYC and AML checks. Its goal is to provide a one-stop shop for online products and processes with maximum security for businesses while removing unnecessary, repetitive due diligence required from users each time they want to use a new offline or online service.

Together with IPification, and as a factor of verification, Blinking is including user's phone verification to help organisations no longer rely on SMS OTP.

IPification provides mobile IP-address based identity solutions globally, including mobile authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention solutions. Its flagship one-click mobile identity solutions now have a coverage of over 2.5 billion subscribers in 20 markets, while enterprises can implement its IM Auth solution for all WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram users globally.