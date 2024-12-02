BlackBerry launches cloud version of BES12

BlackBerry designed the BES12 technology, launched in November 2014, to work across mobile operating platforms. The mobile-device management software allows companies to manage employee BlackBerrys, iPhones and Android-powered devices among others used on corporate networks.

With the cloud version of BES12, BlackBerry aims to win new business from small and midsize companies that do not have the resources to install BES12 on website, by making the software available online.