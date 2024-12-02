Biometrics mandatory for all e-gov projects in India

The ‘Implementing Services’ guide stresses out the fact that biometric authentication is now mandatory, with fingerprints, faces and irises all acceptable by the Indian authorities. The insistence on biometrics will cement the role of Indias Aadhaar authentication system. Furthermore, compliance with various Indian government standards aimed at allowing data sharing and interoperability of systems among government agencies is also mandatory.

The documents also restate Indias policy that government work should always use open source software and that any attempts to use proprietary software need a very good excuse, according to The Register. Also on the mandatory list are Open APIs and the use of W3C accessibility standards.

Indian government released the three guidance documents to advance its Digital India initiative by standardising the way projects are scoped, procured and run.